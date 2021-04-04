Mitchell posted 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 win over the Magic.

Mitchell's laser-precise shooting helped put the Jazz up by 38 at the half, and his services weren't needed after that. The Jazz just seem to get better and better, and it's largely due to Mitchell. The Louisville product himself admits that this is probably his best stretch of basketball In his distinguished career. There's no shortage of 30 and 40-point totals scattered across his stat lines over the past month, and those who reached for Mitchell in their drafts are reaping great rewards from the move.