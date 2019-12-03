Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 18 in loss to Philly

Mitchell scored 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the 76ers.

The third-year guard failed to drain multiple three-pointers for the first time since Nov. 15, but otherwise it was a typical night for Mitchell, who's scored at least 15 points in every game this season. He'll look to keep rolling Wednesday in a clash with the Lakers.