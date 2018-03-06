Mitchell scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes during Monday's 94-80 win over the Magic.

The rookie continues to see a massive workload, playing at least 36 minutes for the 10th straight game while averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over that stretch. As yet, Mitchell has shown no signs of fatigue, but the 21-year-old isn't likely to get a rest any time soon with the Jazz currently 1.5 games back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.