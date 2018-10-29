Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 20 points Sunday
Mitchell scored 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 win over the Mavericks.
Mitchell was hot from the floor Sunday night, connecting on over half of his shots, but not contributing much else on the stat sheet. He will look to be more efficient with the ball and produce results on the defensive end Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
