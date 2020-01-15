Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 25 in return

Mitchell scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nets.

After missing Sunday's contest with an illness, Mitchell looked fit as a fiddle in this one as he popped for 25 or more points for the 19th time this year. The third-year guard is averaging career highs in points, boards, assists, FG percentage and FT percentage through his first 39 games this season.