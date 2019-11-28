Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 26 in loss
Mitchell scored 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pacers.
The third-year guard has been filling up the bucket lately, scoring more than 25 points in seven of the last eight games, but Mitchell added very little value otherwise Wednesday. His lines in the box score typically aren't that empty, however -- he's averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that eight-game stretch.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 20 against the Bucks•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-high 37•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Free throw helps clinch win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 26 against Minnesota•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 29 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.