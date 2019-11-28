Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 26 in loss

Mitchell scored 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pacers.

The third-year guard has been filling up the bucket lately, scoring more than 25 points in seven of the last eight games, but Mitchell added very little value otherwise Wednesday. His lines in the box score typically aren't that empty, however -- he's averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that eight-game stretch.