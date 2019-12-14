Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 28 points in win
Mitchell posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Friday against Golden State.
Mitchell topped 20 points for the fifth-straight game, though he wasn't able to contribute much else. The 22-year-old's hit 23-of-39 shots over the past two games, totaling 58 points over that span. Mitchell keeps chugging along to career-best averages as he's producing 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 26 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 29 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 18 in loss to Philly•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Poor shooting performance•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 26 in loss•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...