Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 28 points in win

Mitchell posted 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Friday against Golden State.

Mitchell topped 20 points for the fifth-straight game, though he wasn't able to contribute much else. The 22-year-old's hit 23-of-39 shots over the past two games, totaling 58 points over that span. Mitchell keeps chugging along to career-best averages as he's producing 25.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes per game this season.