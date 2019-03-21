Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 30 on Knicks in blowout win

Mitchell totaled 30 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Mitchell led all scorers in Wednesday's win, going off for 30 points, thanks in part to his five made threes. Mitchell has stepped up his play recently, averaging 26.7 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games. With just 3.5 games separating the seventh-seed Jazz and the third-seed Rockets, expect Mitchell to keep producing huge games for the final playoff push.