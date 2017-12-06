Mitchell provided 31 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five steals, four assists and one rebound across 36 minutes during a 100-94 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Mitchell eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second time this season, with both performances coming in the last three games. The five steals also marked a season high. The rookie is clearly red hot at the moment, with four straight games in which he's scored at least 20 points and shot at least 50 percent from the floor. Mitchell looks like the team's go-to option on offense.