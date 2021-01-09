Mitchell went for 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block over 32 minutes in the Jazz 131-118 victory over the Bucks.
Mitchell overcame a two early first quarter fouls and a slow first half to lead the Jazz in scoring. After struggling in his last outing against the Knicks, Mitchell bounced back in a big way, posting his second 30-point game in his last three outings. Up next for Mitchell is a matchup against a team giving up nearly 120 points per game and allowing teams to shoot 51 percent from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Can't get going vs. Knicks•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pops for season-high 31 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Totals 15 points in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads Jazz with 23 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Sinks go-ahead layup for the win•