Mitchell went for 35 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Utah notched its fourth straight victory, and Mitchell continued his scoring binge, as he's now averaging 33.0 points per game over his last five. Since the All-Star break, the Louisville product has provided fantasy managers with 29.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.