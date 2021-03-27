Mitchell went for 35 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.
Utah notched its fourth straight victory, and Mitchell continued his scoring binge, as he's now averaging 33.0 points per game over his last five. Since the All-Star break, the Louisville product has provided fantasy managers with 29.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Efficient effort in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 30 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts up 31 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Season-high 42 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 21 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues to struggle shooting•