Mitchell recorded 35 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during a 99-88 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Mitchell's 35 points marked a game high and also his second-highest scoring total of the season. It was the fourth time this year that he's reached the 30-point mark and the five three-pointers marked his best total in more than a month. Mitchell isn't yet showing any sign of slowing down during his tremendous rookie campaign.