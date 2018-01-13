Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 35 points in Friday's loss
Mitchell recorded 35 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during a 99-88 loss to the Hornets on Friday.
Mitchell's 35 points marked a game high and also his second-highest scoring total of the season. It was the fourth time this year that he's reached the 30-point mark and the five three-pointers marked his best total in more than a month. Mitchell isn't yet showing any sign of slowing down during his tremendous rookie campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 27 in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in scoring in defeat•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 29 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pitches in with 17 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 29 points in 37 minutes•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...