Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 38 in series-clinching win
Mitchell netted 38 points (14-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Utah's 96-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Mitchell was fittingly spectacular while sending the Jazz into the second round, posting his second 30-point effort over the final three games. The rookie sharpshooter became only the third first-year player over the last 35 years to have multiple 30-point performances in a playoff game, with Alonzo Mourning and Michael Jordan the only others to have accomplished the feat. He also joined Lew Alcindor as the only rookies over the last 50 years to score 20 points in each of their first six career playoff games. Mitchell heads into the second round with impressive postseason averages of 28.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 38.7 minutes thus far.
