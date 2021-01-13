Mitchell scored 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Cavaliers.
He led all scorers on the night, with 17 of his points coming in the third quarter as the Jazz pulled away. Mitchell is averaging a sizzling 26.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 threes and 3.7 boards over his last six games, but he could be forced to cool down with Wednesday's tilt against the Wizards postponed.
