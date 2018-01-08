Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 27 in Sunday's loss
Mitchell scored 27 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.
Nineteen of his points came in the second half as he attempted to drag the Jazz across the finish line and snap the team's six-game road losing streak, but Mitchell ended up missing the potential game-winning shot at the buzzer. The rookie has now scored at least 24 points in four of seven games since returning to the lineup from a bruised toe, averaging 22.0 points, 4.4 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1,4 steals over that stretch.
