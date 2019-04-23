Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 31 points Monday

Mitchell totaled 31 points (11-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 107-91 victory over the Rockets.

Mitchell had his best game of the playoffs thus far, amassing 31 points, albeit on relatively inefficient shooting. The win keeps the series alive and the Jazz must now travel to Houston to face the Rockets in another must-win game. From a fantasy standpoint, Mitchell has put together a disappointing season, unable to improve on his impressive rookie campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...