Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 26 points
Mitchell tallied 26 points (10-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-90 loss to the Thunder.
In what was an ugly game for the Jazz, Mitchell still managed to put up 26 points. He is putting together a strong season, currently coming in as the 27th ranked player. The top-25 would seem to be his ceiling at this point meaning there is no reason to consider buying low or selling high. On a Jazz team that is bereft of scorers, Mitchell is locked in as the offensive focal point and should continue his current production without too many concerns.
