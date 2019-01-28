Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 29 points

Mitchell finished with 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

Mitchell has been nearly unstoppable from a scoring perspective of late, pouring in 24 or more points in each of his previous 12 contests. With January coming to a close, he's averaging an impressive 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals through 14 matchups, his best scoring month of the season to this point. Mitchell and the Jazz will take the floor next against Portland on Wednesday.