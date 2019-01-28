Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 29 points
Mitchell finished with 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.
Mitchell has been nearly unstoppable from a scoring perspective of late, pouring in 24 or more points in each of his previous 12 contests. With January coming to a close, he's averaging an impressive 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals through 14 matchups, his best scoring month of the season to this point. Mitchell and the Jazz will take the floor next against Portland on Wednesday.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines through multiple means•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific scoring haul in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 36 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific line•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stays hot against Pistons•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues tear with 34 points•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....