Mitchell tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 118-88 victory over Brooklyn.

Mitchell had plenty of opportunity to rest in a game Utah took control of early, but he still extended his streak of 20-plus point games to 11 contests. The All-Star guard also stayed hot from the field, converting on at least half of his field-goal attempts for the third time in his past four games. Over that stretch, Mitchell is shooting 52.9 percent from the field -- a vast improvement over his 42.6 percent mark on the season.