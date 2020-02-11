Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Efficient in win

Mitchell totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's win over Dallas.

While Mitchell was individually efficient with his shooting, he struggled immensely with his ball control, turning the ball over a season-high nine times. While he still has his weaknesses, Mitchell's admirably filled his role as the Jazz's lead scorer this year and is totaling a career-best 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 threes in 34.4 minutes per game.