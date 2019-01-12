Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Efficient night Friday

Mitchell finished with 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-95 victory over the Lakers.

Mitchell scored 33 points for the second straight game Friday, leading all scorers in the blowout victory. The sophomore has now hit on at least 57 percent of his shot attempts in back-to-back games while compiling 16 assists. He is going to have the ball in his hands a lot more with the Jazz short on point-guards and thus far, the move seems to agree with him.