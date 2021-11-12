Mitchell was ejected in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against Indiana, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He scored 26 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Mitchell was ejected due to his actions in the aftermath of a scuffle that broke out between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner. Fortunately, the star guard will only miss a few minutes of game time due to the late ejection. He's averaging 29.4 points over his last five contests.