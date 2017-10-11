Mitchell poured in 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.

The rookie drew even with starters Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio for the team lead in minutes while generating a career-high scoring total. Mitchell closes out the exhibition slate having shot 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from the field over his last two games, an excellent resurgence after he'd drained just 18.8 percent of his 16 attempts against the Suns last Friday. Mitchell provided plenty of reason for optimism overall with his preseason and could certainly evolve into a significant source of offense on a Jazz squad that will be looking for all the scoring it can get.