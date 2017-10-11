Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 26 points Tuesday
Mitchell poured in 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason win over the Lakers.
The rookie drew even with starters Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio for the team lead in minutes while generating a career-high scoring total. Mitchell closes out the exhibition slate having shot 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from the field over his last two games, an excellent resurgence after he'd drained just 18.8 percent of his 16 attempts against the Suns last Friday. Mitchell provided plenty of reason for optimism overall with his preseason and could certainly evolve into a significant source of offense on a Jazz squad that will be looking for all the scoring it can get.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads bench in scoring Monday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field in return to lineup•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Expected to play Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Doubtful Wednesday with sore hamstring•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid debut Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...