Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Exits with hamstring tightness
Mitchell left Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves with hamstring tightness, and will be re-evaluated on Thursday, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
The severity of Mitchell's injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Grizzlies until more information comes out. Mitchell played 31 minutes prior to suffering the injury, posting 26 points and five assists. If Mitchell is unable to go, Dante Exum and Jae Crowder could see increased run.
