Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Expected back Tuesday
Mitchell (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Mitchell is on track to suit up Tuesday in Brooklyn after missing Utah's previous game due to an upper-respiratory infection. Through five games this month, Mitchell is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes. His return should push Emmanuel Mudiay back to a reserve role.
