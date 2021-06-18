Mitchell (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a tough time for Mitchell to pick up an injury, as the Jazz shockingly went down 3-2 with a home loss to the Clippers, who are without Kawhi Leonard for the rest of the series. It seems likely Mitchell will attempt to play through the injury, but it could affect his effectiveness. It's also possible Mike Conley (hamstring) makes his series debut, which would be a big push for Utah in a do-or-die spot.