Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Expected to play Friday
Mitchell (hamstring) is likely to play in Friday's game against the Suns, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mitchell was nursing a sore hamstring this week that ultimately kept him from playing in Wednesday's exhibition against Maccabi Haifa. However, it looks like the ailment wasn't anything too serious and Mitchell should be back on the floor Friday night to play his first preseason game against an NBA team.
