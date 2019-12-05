Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 29 points

Mitchell had 29 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss against the Lakers.

Mitchell has been a consistent scoring threat for the Jazz, but he has been struggling from the field in recent games. He has made just 38.8 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his threes during his las six games, a span where he has averaged 21.5 points per game. He will aim to improve his accuracy ahead of Saturday's home matchup against the Grizzlies.