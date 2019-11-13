Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points

Mitchell had 30 points (13-26 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Nets.

Mitchell tied his season-high mark in minutes played, and this resulted in his third 30-point effort of the campaign. The third-year shooting guard has scored at least 20 points in all but two games during the current season, and that should be enough reason to keep trusting him moving forward. He is also posting career-high marks in both field-goal percentage and three-point field-goal percentage -- 48.4 percent and 40.8 percent, respectively.