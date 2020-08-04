Mitchell registered 33 points (9-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Lakers.

Mitchell had been unable to surpass the 20-point plateau in his first two outings since the league resumed July 31, but he came through in this game and posted his highest-scoring total Feb. 26. That said, Mitchell continues to struggle from the floor and has made just 39.2 percent of his shots -- as well as 33.3 percent of his treys -- in his three games since the restart.