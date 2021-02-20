Mitchell logged 35 points (12-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals Friday in a 116-112 loss to the Clippers.

Mitchell was one point shy of his season-high 36 points, but Friday's game showcased his best scoring performance on the road this season. After failing to receive an All-Star starting nod, he will look to put in his best effort before the game's reserves are announced on Feb. 23. Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, the highest scoring average for a first-place Jazz team.