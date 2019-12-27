Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 35 points
Mitchell had 35 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-11 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 win over the Trail Blazers.
Mitchell has topped the 30-point plateau for the first time in more than a month, but he remains an elite scoring threat after putting up at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 contests. If we add the fact that Mitchell has become a playmaking threat -- dishing out at least seven assists in his last three outings -- then his value is quite high at the moment. He should remain on that role Saturday on the road against the Clippers.
