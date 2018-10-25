Mitchell scored 38 points (14-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding seven assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-89 win over the Rockets.

The second-year star set season highs (albeit through only four games) in points, boards and dimes in leading the Jazz to a big road win, out-dueling James Harden in the process -- although Harden left the game midway through the fourth quarter with hamstring tightness. Mitchell hasn't shot above 50 percent in any of his first three games, so Wednesday's performance should put to rest any early worries about a sophomore slump.