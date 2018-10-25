Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 38 in win over Rockets
Mitchell scored 38 points (14-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding seven assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-89 win over the Rockets.
The second-year star set season highs (albeit through only four games) in points, boards and dimes in leading the Jazz to a big road win, out-dueling James Harden in the process -- although Harden left the game midway through the fourth quarter with hamstring tightness. Mitchell hasn't shot above 50 percent in any of his first three games, so Wednesday's performance should put to rest any early worries about a sophomore slump.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold late in high-scoring loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Delivers 24 points in season debut•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Heats up in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from floor Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Cleared for basketball activity•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times