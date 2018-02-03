Mitchell exploded for 40 points (14-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.

The rookie was at it again Friday, coming just one point short of his career-high scoring total while establishing a new personal best with seven made three-pointers. Mitchell has already racked up six 30-point efforts during his first season, and he's now drained a jaw-dropping 73.7 percent of his shots on two occasions over his last eight contests. Given his massive upside, Mitchell should continue to serve as the linchpin of the Jazz's emerging offense, which is starting to display some significant firepower now that the first unit is at full health.