Mitchell recorded 42 points (12-31 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 15-17 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Mitchell has been nothing short of outstanding of late and has scored 35-plus points in three straight contests while surpassing the 20-point plateau in all but one of his last six games. The fourth-year star guard is having a career-best season according to several offensive metrics and is averaging more than 25 points per game for the first time in his career, so he should remain Utah's main scoring weapon going forward, especially if he's able to keep this sizzling form up.