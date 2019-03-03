Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 46 points Saturday
Mitchell finished with 46 points (15-32 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over the Bucks.
Mitchell torched the Bucks on Saturday, finishing the game with a season-high 46 points including five triples. The scoring was certainly impressive but fantasy owners have to be thrilled with his supporting numbers. He handed out six assists while also recording two steals and one block. He had failed to record even one steal in five straight games prior to this one, making his big night even sweeter for owners.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces team with 24 points Thursday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 32 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stars in double-OT loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Complete performance Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Inefficient shooting in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team in blowout win•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...