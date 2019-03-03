Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 46 points Saturday

Mitchell finished with 46 points (15-32 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over the Bucks.

Mitchell torched the Bucks on Saturday, finishing the game with a season-high 46 points including five triples. The scoring was certainly impressive but fantasy owners have to be thrilled with his supporting numbers. He handed out six assists while also recording two steals and one block. He had failed to record even one steal in five straight games prior to this one, making his big night even sweeter for owners.