Mitchell had 27 points (9-25 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in Sunday's win over the Pacers.

Mitchell played a team-high 38 points and did most of the ball-handling for Utah, which was without Mike Conley (hamstring). Mitchell's 11 assists and nine boards were both season-highs, and his 27 points marked the 10th game this season in which he's scored at least 25 points.