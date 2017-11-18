Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Fills up stat line in loss
Mitchell posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Friday's 118-107 loss to the Nets.
Mitchell has shot up the charts as one of the most added guards in fantasy as the rookie has gradually wriggled his way into the starting five for Utah. With Ricky Rubio (Achilles) struggling with injury, Mitchell has looked stellar at the point and it may be difficult to bench him when Rubio returns. Mitchell is a special player who will reap benefits, and if you can't have him on your seasonal roster, he's still a great value pick in DFS (for now).
