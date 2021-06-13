Mitchell (ankle) confirmed following Saturday's loss to the Clippers that he could have returned to the game after exiting late in the fourth quarter, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Mitchell briefly went to the locker room after tweaking his right ankle, but was able to return to the bench in a matter of minutes. The Jazz officially labeled him as available to return, but he did not re-enter with the Clippers having a double-digit lead late in the fourth. The guard has confirmed that he's doing fine following the injury scare, so he should be a full go for Monday's Game 4.