Mitchell suffered a leg injury late in Game 5 against the Rockets on Tuesday and was unable to return, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finished the game with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes.

Mitchell was able to limp off the court under his own power and there's a chance he could have returned if there were more minutes left on the clock. However, with it being late in the fourth quarter, there wasn't enough time for Mitchell to get back on the floor and his season has now officially ended with the Jazz being eliminated. More information on the injury should be provided shortly, though it was overall a very impressive campaign for Mitchell, who vaulted himself into a candidate for the Rookie of the Year award alongside the 76ers' Ben Simmons.