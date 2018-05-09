Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Forced from elimination game with leg injury
Mitchell suffered a leg injury late in Game 5 against the Rockets on Tuesday and was unable to return, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finished the game with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes.
Mitchell was able to limp off the court under his own power and there's a chance he could have returned if there were more minutes left on the clock. However, with it being late in the fourth quarter, there wasn't enough time for Mitchell to get back on the floor and his season has now officially ended with the Jazz being eliminated. More information on the injury should be provided shortly, though it was overall a very impressive campaign for Mitchell, who vaulted himself into a candidate for the Rookie of the Year award alongside the 76ers' Ben Simmons.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team despite continuing shooting woes•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles considerably in Game 3 loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Hands out career-high 11 dimes in victory•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 21 in Game 1 loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 38 in series-clinching win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads first unit in scoring during Game 5 loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....