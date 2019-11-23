Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Free throw helps clinch win
Mitchell had 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.
Mitchell knocked down a free throw with 10 seconds left to make it a four point game and help put the game on ice. Mitchell has now scored more than 20 points in five of his last six games, and finished with a game-high against the Warriors. He'll have a quick turnaround as the Jazz host the Pelicans Saturday night.
