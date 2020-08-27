Thursday's Game 6 between the Nuggets and Jazz has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The NBA's players have opted to resume the playoffs, but Thursday's games, like Wednesday's, have been postponed.
