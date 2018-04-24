Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-high scoring total in critical win
Mitchell tallied 33 points (13-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Utah's 113-96 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The rookie spearheaded a spirited late second-quarter/early third-quarter surge that resulted in a key 20-3 run for the Jazz. Mitchell's scoring total was a series high, as were his 28 shot attempts. The 21-year-old remains the unquestioned leader of Utah's offense and will look to help finish off the Thunder on the road in Game 5 on Wednesday.
