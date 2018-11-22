Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Game-high scoring total in loss
Mitchell generated 35 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Mitchell has now popped off for between 28 and Wednesday's 35 points in three of his past four games. The second-year guard's point tally led all scorers Wednesday and also served as a season high. After an inconsistent first half of November in which he scored a modest 10-16 points in three contests, Mitchell seems to be working his way back to his usual levels of production.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores season-low seven points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 31 points on 35 shots•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.