Mitchell generated 35 points (13-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Mitchell has now popped off for between 28 and Wednesday's 35 points in three of his past four games. The second-year guard's point tally led all scorers Wednesday and also served as a season high. After an inconsistent first half of November in which he scored a modest 10-16 points in three contests, Mitchell seems to be working his way back to his usual levels of production.