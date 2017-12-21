Mitchell (toe) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell did not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised toe that he suffered in Monday's loss to the Rockets. The rookie will likely test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made, but if he's unable to play for the second night in a row, Rodney Hood would likely get the start at shooting guard once again with Alex Burks seeing added minutes off the bench.