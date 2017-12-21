Mitchell (toe) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mitchell did not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised toe that he suffered in Monday's loss to the Rockets. The rookie will likely test out the injury in pregame warmups before a decision on his status is made, but if he's unable to play for the second night in a row, Rodney Hood would likely get the start at shooting guard once again with Alex Burks seeing added minutes off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories