Mitchell finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to Houston.

Mitchell, who has had some concerns from the field of late, struggled again Monday. After hitting four three-pointers in each of his last three games, he went from 1-of-9 from beyond the arc as the Jazz fell to the high-flying Rockets. Mitchell continues to push his case for Rookie of the Year honors and will look to find his rhythm against the Timberwolves on Friday.