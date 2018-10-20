Mitchell contributed 19 points (7-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Mitchell's final line was serviceable for fantasy purposes, but he went cold at the worst possible time Friday. The second-year sharpshooter missed all six of his fourth-quarter attempts, a particularly unfortunate circumstance in a game the Jazz dropped by a single point off a last-second tip-in. Mitchell has now shot under 40.0 percent in each of his first pair of contests, but sheer volume has helped lead to a solid average of 21.5 points across 35.5 minutes over that span.