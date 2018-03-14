Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 13 points in victory
Mitchell posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 win over the Pistons.
Although Mitchell had a below-average scoring night, he dazzled in a few key moments, one of which was a 38-foot 3-pointer that was nothing but net. This outing won't push his case for Rookie of the Year any closer, but Mitchell's poise and leadership ability makes him one of the league's most impressive rookies, and he'll be key to the Jazz's playoff chances in the West.
