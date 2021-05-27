Mitchell went for 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Memphis.

Much was made of Mitchell's absence from Game 1 due to a lingering ankle issue, but he didn't miss a beat Wednesday, going off for 25 points and five three-pointers in only 26 minutes. Mitchell did appear to be favoring the ankle, at times, in the second half, but on the whole it was an extremely encouraging performance considering he hadn't played in well over a calendar month.