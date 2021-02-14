Mitchell delivered 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 win over the Heat.

Mitchell led the Jazz to their seventh straight victory despite a somewhat frustrating shooting night from the standout guard. He managed only three 3-pointers out of twelve attempts in the win but made enough mid-range jumpers to stay relevant. During this winning streak, Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.